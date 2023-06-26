Scottish transfers: Serie A side want Celtic ace, Rangers to sign €8m forward, Aberdeen eye 2nd Liverpool deal

By the end of the week all 12 Scottish Premiership sides are expected to be back for pre-season before heading off to Europe and beyond for training camps or tours. Managers will be keen to bring in signings across the coming days and weeks.

Next Scot star to Italy?

Celtic defender Stephen Welsh is attracting interest from Italy. Bologna, according to the Daily Mail, are the club in question. The Serie A side have been fond of the Scottish market having previously signed Aaron Hickey from Hearts and Lewis Ferguson from Aberdeen. Welsh had been the subject of bids from European sides last season, including Udinese but stayed with the Scottish champions last season. However, he rarely featured and could look to move in search of regular game time this summer.

Ibrox signing this week

Rangers are closing in on the signing of Brighton & Hove Albion forward Abdallah Sima. The 22-year-old Senegalese international, who moved to the Premier League in 2021 for €8million from Slavia Prague, spent last season on loan in Ligue 1 with Angers. According to the Scottish Sun, the Ibrox club are confident of sealing a loan move this week. Sima is not in Brighton’s immediate plans and has a contract until 2025. Meanwhile, the same report suggests there is growing frustration from Rangers over their pursuit of Cyriel Dessers. The Nigerian international striker is a key target but the club are struggling to negotiate an appropriate fee with his side Cremonese.

Dons eye second Liverpool deal

Aberdeen have set their sights on Liverpool defender Rhys Williams. The Dons have already signed Leighton Clarkson from the Anfield giants and could follow it up with addition of the 22-year-old centre-back. Williams had a loan spell with Blackpool last season and in the 2020/21 campaign he featured 19 times for Jurgen Klopp’s first team. Liverpool are now willing to allow him to leave if the right offer comes in despite his contract running until 2026, reports the Scottish Sun. With Liam Scales and Mattie Pollock having left the Dons are in the market for a centre-back.

Rugby Park star agrees new deal as ex-Killie man finds new club

Stephen Welsh is reportedly attracting interest from Serie A. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Liam Polworth will remain at Kilmarnock, signing a new two-year contract. His deal had expired at the end of May but, according to the Daily Record, a new one has been agreed with the midfielder who emerged as a key player for Derek McInnes last season as Killie secured their Premiership status. Meanwhile, Scott Robinson has moved on from Rugby Park and is set to sign for Partick Thistle. The Jags have lost a few of last season’s key players, including Scott Tiffoney and Kyle Turner, but Kris Doolan will add Robinson’s energy and experience to the team ahead of the new campaign.

Scottish champions cash boost

Celtic could be set for a windfall if Bayer Leverkusen sell Jeremie Frimpong. The German side have reportedly set a £34million asking price with Real Madrid said to be interested. As part of the deal which took the right-back to the Bundesliga, Celtic inserted a sell-on clause.

County eye former star