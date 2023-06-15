Aberdeen sign Leighton Clarkson - Liverpool fee, length of contract, more signings in 'near future'

Aberdeen have confirmed the signing of Leighton Clarkson on permanent deal from Liverpool.

The 20-year-old midfielder has signed a four-year-deal after the Dons fought off competition for his signature. Clarkson was pivotal in the club’s qualification for European football next season. With six goals and nine assists, the player was key in the team finishing third, securing group stage football.

Aberdeen have paid an undisclosed fee for Clarkson who attracted reported interest from English Championship clubs and another Scottish Premiership side. He becomes the second summer arrival following Nicky Devlin’s signing on a pre-contract agreement from Livingston.

Manager Barry Robson said he is “exactly the type of player” the club want to sign with more arrivals to be announced in the "very near future”.

“There is no doubt Leighton had a positive impact during his time with us last season and it’s hugely encouraging that he has now chosen this club as his home, and the best place for his continued development,” he said.

“He is a brilliant prospect and exactly the type of player we want here at the club. He’s young, hungry, and technically very good.

“He was much admired for the creativity he brought on the pitch and showed a real affinity with the supporters during his time at Pittodrie last season.

“We are shaping the squad up for playing both in Europe and domestically and will be looking to announce more new faces in the very near future.”

Aberdeen have confirmed the signing of Leighton Clarkson. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)