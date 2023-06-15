10 Celtic players who face an uncertain future over the summer with Brendan Rodgers set to arrive

Brendan Rodgers is on the cusp of a dramatic return to Celtic, replacing Ange Postecoglou. He will face plenty of decisions over his playing squad with around 35 players after a number returned from a loan deal. Some of those face an uncertain future...

Adam Montgomery – The 20-year-old had a productive loan spell with St Johnstone last season. Can play at left-back or wing-back but would be seen as third choice at the Scottish champions. Contracted until 2025, another loan would be most likely with the Perth Saints sure to be keen to bring him back.

Liam Scales – The Irishman was left to get on with it while on loan at Aberdeen. It was a useful stint which brought both game time and adversity. After a positive start there was early talk of a permanent move but then he went through a difficult period when Jim Goodwin was sacked, including being in the team when 11 goals were shipped in two trips to Edinburgh. Scales finished strongly on the left of a back three, alongside Mattie Pollock and Angus MacDonald. He admitted he loved his time at Aberdeen but didn't “know what Celtic have planned for me so there’s no point jumping ahead”.

Osaze Urhoghide – Another Celtic defender who spent the past season out on loan, returning to Belgian top-flight side Oostende where he was a first-team regular. Reports in Belgium earlier in the season suggested the club would be keen to keep him but would be unable to afford a permanent deal.

Stephen Welsh – Plenty of clubs are set to be on alert over the possibility of signing the 23-year-old. There was interest in January over a loan signing but nothing materialised. He only made a handful of appearances not helped by a couple of slight niggles during the campaign. He has more than 50 Celtic first-team appearances but at 23 will want regular first-team football. Although with two years left on his deal it would be intriguing to see whether the club would sanction a loan deal or a sale with a buy-back option.

James McCarthy – The move to Celtic hasn't quite worked out for the Irish international, making just 27 appearances across two seasons with just five this past campaign. With two years remaining on his deal, Brendan Rodgers may value his experience even if he won’t be a first-team regular.

Liam Shaw – One of the first signings under the Ange Postecoglou era. He featured twice, last season before a loan to Motherwell. He spent this campaign with Morecambe, playing regularly. Another with two years left on his deal so expect a loan spell once more.

Ismaila Soro – Billed as the player who would replace Scott Brown at the base of the Celtic midfield. It hasn't worked out. After struggling to make a regular impact, he signed on loan to Arouca in Portugal, helping the side qualify for Europe. Quite far down the midfield pecking order, he has a year left to run.

Mikey Johnston made his Celtic debut under Brendan Rodgers. Picture: SNS

David Turnbull – An incredibly gifted midfielder who provides a consistent goal-scoring and creative threat whenever he is on the pitch. Last season was a frustrating one, he played 38 times but made just nine starts. The 23-year-old is a player who should be playing regularly and an integral part of a team's attacking play.

Albian Ajeti – The Swiss star had a good goals-to-minutes ratio during his Celtic spell but was never able to hold down a starting spot despite a big transfer fee. Sturm Graz had a good season in Austria, finishing as runners-up but Ajeti played a bit part role starting eight games in the Bundesliga, not helped by a hamstring issue.

Mikey Johnston – Made his Celtic debut under Brendan Rodgers at the end of the 2016/17 campaign, going on to play 80 times over the following five seasons. After being on the periphery, Ange Postecoglou allowed him to move on loan where he joined Portuguese side Vitória Guimarães. He helped the team finish sixth. The 24-year-old admitted he would welcome the return of Rodgers. He said: “It’s the club I’ve always supported, I’d like to give it another go. But we just have to wait and see what happens. Whatever I do next year I want to play every game.”