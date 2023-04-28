Scottish transfers: Rangers to sign duo, Celtic eye 18-goal ace, Euro giants eye Ibrox star, Hibs appointment

Kent wanted by Euro giants

Turkish giants Fenerbahce are understood to be tracking Rangers winger Ryan Kent. The Englishman is one of a number of first-team Ibrox stars out of contract in the summer. Sports Digitale in Turkey is reporting club representatives have sought advice from ex-Rangers striker Kenny Miller, who played in Turkey, as well as current team-mate Ridvan Yilmaz. Kent has also been linked with Burnley who have recently won promotion back to the Premier League under Vincent Kompany. Kent has scored three times this campaign with ten assists.

Rangers eye forward – as duo to sign deals

Rangers remain keen on Swansea City forward Morgan Whittaker. The 22-year-old was a key target during the January transfer window after he was recalled by the Swans following an impressive loan spell with Plymouth Argyle in League One. He scored nine and set up seven goals in 25 league games for Plymouth. It was form which also attracted interest from other clubs in England. Whittaker remained at Swansea where he has started just two league games in the second half of the season. Michael Beale will try to sign the player once more, according to the Daily Record, which also reports Jack Wyllie and Calum Adamson will sign professional contracts to stay at Ibrox in the summer despite strong interest from Premier League clubs.

One-time Celtic target wanted

Celtic could face competition for Argentine midfielder Fausto Vera. The 23-year-old has previously been linked with the Scottish league leaders. That was before he made a £6million switch to Brazilian giants Corinthians where he is contracted until 2026. Football writer Chris Wheatley has suggested Bournemouth and Benfica are both keen on the player.

Celtic linked with forward

Ryan Kent is reportedly wanted by Turkish side Fenerbahce. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Ange Postecoglou’s side are, according to reports, tracking AEK Athens' in-form striker Levi Garcia. The Trinidad & Tobago international has scored 18 goals in 33 appearances. It is the 25-year-old's best season of his career to date. A career which has seen him play in the Eredivisie with AZ Alkmaar, in Israel and now Greece. Garcia, who cost AEK £1.9million in 2020, is a versatile forward who can play wide or through the middle.

Goodwin interesting English clubs

Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin is attracting interest from England, The Irishman, having parted company with Aberdeen in January, took on the job at Tannadice and has since steered the club away from bottom spot with three successive wins. The Scottish Sun reports two English League One clubs are interested in the former St Mirren midfielder. His contract at United is until the end of the season and has received backing from Steven Fletcher to take the job on a permanent basis.

