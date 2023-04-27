Levi Garcia on Celtic transfer radar as scouts 'sent to watch' AEK Athens star

The 25-year-old has scored 18 goals for the Greek outfit this season – the second best tally in the top flight – while the Trinidad and Tobago internationalist has netted eight times across 36 appearances for his country. According to the Scottish Sun, Celtic sent scouts to watch the ‘powerful' left-sided attacker - who can also play through the middle or on the right – during Sunday's 3-1 win over Olympiakos with Garcia scoring a penalty kick to help his side move joint top of the Greek Super League table alongside Panathinaikos.

Garcia, who also has six assists to his name, cost £1.9m when he moved from Beitar Jerusalem to AEK in 2020. He has two years remaining on his current contract so would command a transfer fee but with reports claiming Celtic could be set to sell Liel Abada this summer - with suitors said to include Southampton, Crystal Palace, Ajax, Benfica and Crystal Palace - Garcia could be viewed as a potential replacement for the Israeli youngster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Abada has struggled for regular game-time at Celtic this season despite a strong contribution in the final third since joining from Maccabi Petah Tikva in a £3.6m move last summer. The 21-year-old has contributed 27 goals and 15 assists in 95 appearances for Celtic but Abada the president of his former club, Avi Luzon, claimed last month that there is a 90 per cent chance he will leave Parkhead this summer after failing to agree terms on a new contract.