Scottish transfers: Rangers star in talks with EPL trio, bid for £13m-rated Celtic target. Hearts midfielder exits

There is less than a week left of the Scottish Premiership season with two rounds of fixtures over the next six days with the European and relegation places still to be decided. Meanwhile clubs are well into plans for next season regarding arrivals and departures.

Premier League trio hold Rangers star talks

Ryan Kent is attracting significant interest from three clubs in England. According to a report, Everton, Sheffield United and Burnley have spoken to the player and his representatives over a possible summer switch. The winger's Rangers contract expires in the summer. It has been widely reported in Turkey that giants Fenerbahce are keen on the Englishman and have made a lucrative offer of a three-year deal. The 26-year-old has previously been touted as a target for Vincent Kompany’s Burnley side who have won promotion to the Premier League and will be joined in the English top-flight by the Blades. Everton are firmly in the relegation battle with one game remaining.

Celtic target battle

Celtic face stiff competition to land Levi Garcia. The Hoops have been linked with the AEK Athens forward after an impressive campaign for the Greek giants, helping them win the league title and will likely feature in the cup final against PAOK on Wednesday. It has been reported that up to 14 clubs from around Europe are keen on the Trinidad and Tobago international. Villarreal were understood to be told the player had a £13million price tag in January. Now reports in France suggest Lyon have made a move to land Garcia ahead of the window opening with a bid. Former Celtic star Moussa Dembele could depart in the summer with the striker out of contract.

Midfielder departs Hearts

Scott McGill will move to Raith Rovers on a permanent deal, having signed a pre-contract agreement for when his contract with Hearts expires. The midfielder spent the second half of the campaign on loan at the Fife outfit, playing 11 times, and has signed a one-year deal. He revealed he wasn’t offered a new deal by the Tynecastle Park side. “I want to play No,10, attacking and scoring goals," he said. “But, wherever the manager put me, as long as I’m playing then I’m happy. I’ve played numerous positions. I’ve been at Hearts since I was seven years old. I trained with the first team for a good few years so I’ve learned a lot from lots of good players.”

Devlin on proposed Aberdeen switch

Nicky Devlin has revealed Barry Robson was key to his decision to sign for Aberdeen, even if all the details have yet to be finalised. The Livingston captain is out of contract in the summer and will move to Pittodrie in the summer despite reported interest from Hearts and clubs down south while Livi also tried to extend his stay. The right-back was taken by the way the Dons pushed the boat out to get him. He said: "Aberdeen looks like a club on the way up, especially from recent seasons. The style of play they have adopted since the new manager came in suits me and hopefully everything going well we will be in European football next season as well which is obviously a big lure."

