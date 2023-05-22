Nicky Devlin breaks silence on Aberdeen move as Livingston captain explains 'extremely difficult' call

Livingston's Nicky Devlin appears on the brink of a move to Aberdeen.

A recently-leaked photograph appeared to showed the 29-year-old Livi captain, a free agent at the end of this season, being paraded by the Dons. Ahead of the home game against Motherwell on Wednesday night, Devlin, who joined Livingston from Walsall in 2019 revealed the contract “has not all been ticked off yet” but spoke openly about the main reasons behind him opting for Aberdeen.

He said: “I spoke to the manager few times and I know one of his backroom staff up there, Liam Fox. Speaking to him (manager) it felt like they were a club pushing the boat out more than any other. For me it was a very similar feeling to when I signed for Livingston. When I spoke to the manager here at the time, David Martindale, they obviously made it clear they wanted me to come here. That makes it a wee bit easier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad