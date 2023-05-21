All Sections
Rangers boss Michael Beale confirms signings imminent as reveals 'another reason' for fans to attend Hearts clash

Michael Beale has revealed Rangers expect to announce a signing on Wednesday for the Premiership fixture with Hearts with more to follow.

By Joel Sked
Published 21st May 2023, 15:15 BST
Updated 21st May 2023, 15:15 BST
It has been well documented that Beale will overhaul the Ibrox squad in the summer with a number of players set to arrive as well as depart. The club have been linked with a variety of players, including Ecuadorian international Jose Cifuentes, defender Dujon Sterling, goalkeeper Jack Butland and midfielder Kieran Dowell.

Rangers follow up their 3-1 win over Hibs at Easter Road by hosting Hearts in their final home match on Wednesday and could announce a signing that day.

“The window doesn’t open just yet so we can’t announce anything but when it opens we’ll be ready to announce one or two,” Beale told BBC. “One might be announced on Wednesday at Ibrox so there’s another reason for people to maybe come along and see us in midweek. My transfer window probably starts the first week in July and maybe there will be a couple of bits after that. I’m happy with where things are at.

“There will be one or two players, whether they start or come on in the game, will be around it (on Wednesday). It’s right they get the chance to say farewell to the fans. We’ll make a statement on Tuesday on that just so the fans are aware and there’s real clarity. Some people in our squad have been unbelievable for Rangers between 2018 and now 2023 and everything that’s gone in-between and it’s right they get the send off they deserve.”

Rangers manager Michael Beale confirmed new signings are imminent. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)Rangers manager Michael Beale confirmed new signings are imminent. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)
