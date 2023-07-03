Cyriel Dessers Rangers transfer fee, contract length and medical timescale set out as forward closes in on Ibrox move

The 28-year-old is one of Rangers manager’s Michael Beale’s main transfer targets and multiple reports claim that the Glasgow outfit have finally agreed a fee with Cremonese, believed to be in the region of £4.5million, for the striker. Medical examinations are now set to take place on Monday and Tuesday and provided there are no last-minutes hitches, Dessers will become Rangers’ sixth signing of this window, joining goalkeeper Jack Butland, defender Dujon Sterling, midfielder Kieran Dowell and forwards Sam Lammers and Abdallah Sima through the entrance door at Ibrox.