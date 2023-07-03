All Sections
Cyriel Dessers Rangers transfer fee, contract length and medical timescale set out as forward closes in on Ibrox move

Rangers forward Cyriel Dessers is expected to seal his move to Ibrox in the next 24-48 hours, with the club hoping to have the Nigerian in their squad for their training camp in Germany later this week.
Mark Atkinson
By Mark Atkinson
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 09:12 BST
Cyriel Dessers is expected to leave Cremonese and join Rangers later this week.

The 28-year-old is one of Rangers manager’s Michael Beale’s main transfer targets and multiple reports claim that the Glasgow outfit have finally agreed a fee with Cremonese, believed to be in the region of £4.5million, for the striker. Medical examinations are now set to take place on Monday and Tuesday and provided there are no last-minutes hitches, Dessers will become Rangers’ sixth signing of this window, joining goalkeeper Jack Butland, defender Dujon Sterling, midfielder Kieran Dowell and forwards Sam Lammers and Abdallah Sima through the entrance door at Ibrox.

Belgian journalist Sven Claes is reporting that Dessers, who has been capped four times by Nigeria and has had previous spells at Genk and Feyenoord, will sign a four-year contract with Rangers.

