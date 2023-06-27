Scottish transfers: Rangers favourite linked with shock move, Celtic target admission, Hearts in winger battle

The transfer window has been open for nearly two weeks for Scottish sides. Fans of some teams will already be growing frustrated about the lack of activity but clubs have until September 1 to get business done.

Morelos future

As Micheal Beale looks to replace Alfredo Morelos at the head of his Rangers attack, with Feyenoord star Danilo the latest to be touted for a move to Ibrox, the Colombian has been surprisingly linked with a move to Azerbaijan. According to reports a top-flight club from the Caucasus region have made an offer for the 27-year-old. Morelos left Rangers following the expiry of his deal after six seasons in Govan. He has been linked with a number of clubs from Everton in the Premier League to La Liga side Sevilla and some of Turkey's biggest clubs.

Naismith's winger battle

Hearts could face stiff competition to land winger Sammy Silvera. The 22-year-old Australian is a key target for Steven Naismith as he looks to add pace to the final third. It has been reported that Central Coast Mariners have rejected bids from the Tynecastle Park side as well as English outfit Plymouth Argyle. The Daily Record reports Middlesbrough have joined Asian clubs in showing interest in Silvera who had 14 goal contributions in 29 games for the Mariners. The Aussies are looking for a high six-figure sum.

Bolton pull plug on Buddies ace

A deal taking Keanu Baccus from St Mirren to Bolton Wanderers appears to be off. Local reports in England have revealed the League One side have ended their interest in the Australian star. Baccus appeared to be close to a move south in a deal worth £250,000 plus add-ons. The midfielder could still depart with reported interest from the English Championship.

Parkhead target admission

Former Rangers star Alfredo Morelos reportedly has an offer from a club in Azerbaijan. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Hyun-Jun Yang has admitted his mind is made up about a move to Europe but noted he may have to be patient. The South Korean is a target for Celtic but his club Gangwon are reluctant to sell mid way through the K League 1 season with the club second bottom. He said that if he is "blocked” from moving this window he will “accept” it but he won't change his “mind about moving to Europe”.

Keeper in Ibrox link

Rangers have been credited with an interest in German goalkeeper Timo Horn. Reports in Italy, via the Daily Record, suggest the Ibrox club are weighing up a summer move. The 30-year-old has featured more than 320 times for Koln but has been No.2 for the last 18 months and will be a free agent at the end of the month when his deal expires.

Livi sign defender

Livingston have confirmed their third summer signing with the arrival of Miles Welch-Hayes. The defender, predominantly a right-back, joins from English League 2 side Harrogate Town and signs a three-year deal. Livi boss David Martindale said: “He is a very good athlete and excellent in one-vs-one situations. I think there is a lot more to come from him and playing and training at this level will really help him kick on.”

Transfer news in brief:

- Former Celtic youngster Liam Morrison has signed for Wigan Athletic on loan from Bayern Munich. The Scotland Under-21 defender links up with Shaun Maloney.

- Former Dundee United, Aberdeen and Partick Thistle midfielder Cammy Smith has joined Morecambe, signing a one-year deal.

- Hamilton Academical have confirmed Reghan Tumilty has signed a new two-year deal. It appeared the defender had moved on from the Accies but has committed his future to the club.

- Ayr United are understood to have made a move for Billy McKay, reports the Press and Journal. The Northern Ireland striker is a free agent following the expiry of his deal at Inverness.

- Aidan Fitzpatrick is staying at Partick Thistle, signing a three-year deal. The attacker has committed his future to the Jags despite interest from Premiership clubs.

- St Johnstone's have allowed teenage goalkeeper Craig Hepburn to join Lowland League side Cowdenbeath on loan. He impressed on loan at Luncarty last season.

- Queen’s Park have confirmed the signing of midfielder Jack Turner. The 20-year-old joins from Southampton and has signed a three-year deal.

- Ross County have confirmed Alex Samuel has signed a new two-year deal. The forward emerged as a key player towards the end of the season after a difficult period with injury.