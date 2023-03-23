Rangers star Alfredo Morelos is reportedly attracting serious interest from Turkish giants Galatasaray.

The Colombian striker is out of contract at the end of the season and could depart Ibrox after six seasons with the club which have brought more than 120 goals. Manager Michael Beale recently said the discussions were “going on” regarding the player's future. He is one of a handful of first-team stars in a situation which will see their deal expire in the summer.

According to reports in Turkey, Morelos’ representatives have spoken with Galatasaray regarding a summer move with more meetings forthcoming. The club will be hoping to return to the Champions League but will have to begin in the first qualifying round if they win the Turkish league. They currently enjoy a six-point lead over rivals Fenerbahce. The squad includes the likes of Juan Mata, Mauro Icardi and Dries Mertens.

Morelos is understood to be interesting a number of clubs and has recently been linked with a move to Spanish side Sevilla. Beale addressed the speculation prior to Saturday's win over Motherwell.

"We spoke after the game on Sunday [win over Raith Rovers in the Scottish Cup] and there was no truth in the Sevilla rumour," he told Sky Sports. We're committed to each other until the end of the season and there are discussions going on between that.

"Since I've come in Alfredo has trained and played very well, there are certainly no issues between me and him. We're on the same page and we'll just keep working until the summer. I think everything at the moment is open for discussion."