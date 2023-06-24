Scottish transfers: Rangers ace admission, Celtic close in on highly-rated star, Dundee United duo to exit

It is just three weeks until the new Scottish football season gets under way with the Viaplay Cup group stages. That leaves clubs plenty of time to get transfer business done.

Ibrox star's admission

Rangers defender Ridvan Yilmaz has shrugged off any suggestion of a move back to Turkey. The left-back joined the club 12 months ago but there was speculation during the campaign of interest from his homeland. Speaking a media outlet in Turkey, Yilmaz spoke of his future at Ibrox. "At the moment, I don't have any plans to return to Turkey,” he said. "I was not physically ready when I first went to Scotland. They said that my physique could improve when I gained a little weight. They gave me a program and I followed it.”

Aussie star on Rodgers’ radar

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers has already made his first signing of the window and could follow it up with the addition of Marco Tilio. The Scottish champions are reported to have agreed a deal with his club Melbourne City who are part of the City Football Group. The 21-year-old forward requires a medical and to agree terms with Celtic. Capable of playing across the front line, he scored ten goals in 31 games last season.

Tannadice duo could exit

Dundee United could see Aziz Behich and Arnaud Djoum exit this summer following their relegation to the Championship. Jim Goodwin has already added Docherty, Kevin Hilt and Liam Grimshaw. According to the Daily Record, Behich and Djoum, two of the club’s higher earners, have not yet linked up with the team and are not keen to play in the second tier. The report also notes the uncertainty over the future of Steve Fletcher and Charlie Mulgrew.

Ex-Don on the move

Australian star Marco Tilio has been linked with Celtic. (Photo by Matt King/Getty Images for APL)

Dean Campbell has signed with Barrow following his release from Aberdeen. The versatile midfielder has penned a two-year deal with the League Two side and was sold by the ambition of the club. He said: “Personally, I wanted to come here because it’s a team with ambition, but it’s also a manager who wants to improve players along the way as well which aligns with my goals for the season as I really want to be a part of a successful team.”

Buddies star wanted

St Mirren could net a six-figure fee for midfielder Keanu Baccus. The Aussie international is on the verge of a move to English side Bolton Wanderers, reports the Daily Record. Baccus had a successful first season in Scottish football, making a positive impact as the Buddies finished in the top six. His performances brought about an Australian call-up and he featured at the World Cup.

Spiders land Bayern starlet