Celtic hit St. Johnstone for six, a nervy Rangers side edged past battling Hibs and Dundee United and Kilmarnock shared the spoils in a six-goal thriller. The Scottish Premiership is never boring, is it?

There was also a dramatic 96th minute Lawrence Shankland equaliser as Hearts rescued a 1-1 draw against Ross County to halt a run of eight defeats in a row, while both sides had a man sent off at Fir Park as a Lennon Miller double fired Motherwell into fourth with a 2-1 victory over St Mirren. The impressive Aberdeen continued their 100% start to the season too, as two first-half goals helped them beat Dundee 2-1 at Den’s Park.

But which the players stood out above the rest this weekend? Who grabbed the game by the scruff of the neck and ensured their team took a vital three points?

Here are the XI players who were the best in their position this weekend, using ratings from popular statistics website FotMob and a 4-3-3 formation, using live photos from the weekend’s matches.

1 . GK: Jack Butland (Rangers) Kept his third clean sheet of the week in the win over Hibs, making a vital penalty save from Mykola Kukharevych and picking up a 8.7 rating in the 1-0 win. | SNS Group Photo Sales

2 . RB: Luca Stephenson (Dundee United) The on-loan Liverpool youngster was one of the highest rated players of the weekend for his performance in the 3-3 draw with Kilmarnock. Picked up two assists and had a 100% tackle win rate. He was rated at 9.0. | SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . CB: Liam Scales (Celtic) The Irishman continued his excellent start to the season with a sixth clean-sheet in a row. His performance was ranked at 8.2. Had a 88% passing accuracy rate and won all 11 of his aerial duels | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group Photo Sales