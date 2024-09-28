Saints are lambs to the slaughter as Celtic run riot at McDiarmid Park

Celtic flexed their muscles ahead of their Champions League trip to Dortmund on Tuesday with another footballing masterclass in a sensational 6-0 demolition of sorry St Johnstone.

The feeling before the 5.45pm kick-off at McDiarmid Park was that the managerless home side were on a hiding to nothing up against the powerful force of Brendan Rodgers' green and white winning machine.

So it proved as the ultra-confident defending champions blasted their way to another three points, another clean sheet and another six goals to take their season's tally to a staggering 33 goals in nine matches. And it could have been 34 but for a controversial VAR decision to rule out a Daizen Maeda strike when the match was still goalless.

Maeda did eventually get on the scoresheet with Celtic's fifth in the second half as a double from Kyogo Furuhashi - remarkably his first away goals in the Premiership in almost a year - one each from Paulo Bernardo and Callum McGregor, and a late sixth from substitute Adam Idah completing a dominant display.

Kyogo Furuhashi netted twice for Celtic in Perth. | SNS Group

It will now fall on last season's Champions League runners-up to attempt what no other team has managed across the past 17 matches stretching back into last season - and that is prevent Celtic from winning.

A trip to the Westfalenstadion and the yellow wall will be a different ball game from anything the Hoops have faced over the course of that triumphant run, but on this form, Celtic cannot be discounted in any arena.

Saints were simply the latest lambs to the slaughter although there was one impressive debutant among the home ranks - namely the giant digital scoreboard positioned between the North and East Stands, which was installed during the week. Saints fans will be more concerned over the need for a new manager, although reports would indicate that the appointment of Tiernan Lynch is nearing after compensation was agreed with Northern Irish club Larne. The future of interim manager Andy Kirk, who could only watch on helplessly as his side were torn to shreds, remains up in the air.

For Celtic and Rodgers, the quality and variety of the football and the goals would have been particularly pleasing, but also how they relentlessly pressed the opposition up until the final minute of injury-time.

The sight of Maeda chasing back and winning the ball from Graham Carey in the 88th minute of a 6-0 victory drew a roar from the travelling support and had Rodgers clapping his hands above his head.

Daizen Maeda got in on the act for Celtic. | SNS Group

Rodgers made seven changes from the cup win over Falkirk as he welcomed back a swathe of rested stars, although he still had the luxury of leaving Reo Hatate on the bench.

Saints set up to frustrate Celtic but they were given a number of warnings from Furuhashi in the opening exchanges as he ghosted in behind the defence only to be twice denied by goalkeeper Ross Sinclair.

Celtic thought they had their opener in the 26th minute when a blocked Nicolas Kuhn effort fell into the path of Maeda who sent a stunning first-time volley into the top corner. However, the sight of a St Johnstone player lying motionless in the box suggested a VAR review could be on its way and so it proved as referee Don Robertson ruled out the effort after a trip to the monitor, deeming that Auston Trusty had knocked Graham Carey to the ground in the box. A collision or a foul? That was up for debate but Celtic's dominance was not and the opener was only delayed nine minutes as Furuhashi latched onto a clever header from Kuhn, using his lightning pace to race clear and finish clinically for his first league goal away from Celtic Park since scoring at Tynecastle last October.

A wonderful team goal put Celtic two up as the ball was worked from one box to the other involving nine players but there was still plenty for Bernardo to do as he steered a beautiful finish beyond Sinclair from 20 yards.

Brendan Rodgers takes the acclaim of the Celtic fans. | SNS Group

Furuhashi grabbed his third before the break, peeling off his marker to head home a Greg Taylor cross, with the Celtic left-back replaced by Alex Valle at half-time as a precaution after feeling tightness in his calf.

McGregor scored his fourth goal of what is proving a prolific start to the season nine minutes after the break by drilling a low effort past Sinclair from a short corner routine that earned German winger Kuhn his eighth assist in nine appearances to underline his status as the most improved Celtic player from last season.

Maeda crashed home a diving header to make it five on 72 minutes before substitute Adam Idah stroked home the sixth with seven minutes left after another gloriously worked move.