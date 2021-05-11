Scottish Government to request Rangers stop supporter plans, Neil Lennon among favourites for League Two job, mixed injury news for Scotland ahead of Euro 2020 - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

Rangers fans celebrating their title win in George Square in March. Picture: SNS

Government reach out to Rangers

The Scottish Government are set to ask officials at Rangers if the Scottish Premiership champions can persuade their supporters not to go ahead with plans to celebrate the title win with a march to George Square this weekend. (Daily Record)

Rangers fail in Roofe appeal

Kemar Roofe has been ruled out of Rangers' Champions League qualifying bid after UEFA rejected an appeal against his four-game ban for "assaulting" Slavia Prague goalkeeper Ondrej Kolar. (The Scotsman)

Celtic, Rangers near Lowland league entry

Rangers and Celtic colts are one step closer to being admitted to the Lowland League with the majority of fifth-tier clubs in favour of the Old Firm’s secondary sides joining next season’s league. (The Scotsman)

McInnes, Lennon among Salford favourites

Ex-Celtic boss Neil Lennon and former Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes are among the favourites to take over as head coach of English League Two side Salford City. (Scottish Sun)

Fans could yet attend cup final

Hibs and St Johnstone fans could yet be at the Scottish Cup final after it emerged the Scottish FA is to hold talks with UEFA over allowing supporters into Hampden for the May 22 clash. (The Scotsman)

Aberdeen offer Pittodrie for final

Hibs and Aberdeen are jousting for third place in the SPFL Premiership – but the Dons have extended a hand to their Leith rivals, by offering their ground as a potential Scottish Cup final venue. (Evening News)

McLean out of Euros

Norwich City midfielder Kenny McLean has been ruled out of Scotland’s squad for Euro 2020 after suffering a knee injury in the final game of the Championship season. The 29-year-old needs 12 weeks on the sidelines. (Scottish Sun)

Dykes boost for Scotland

Lyndon Dykes, who also suffered a knee injury on the final day of the English Championship campaign, will be back in plenty of time to make the Scotland squad for this summer’s Euros. The Australian has been a key member of Steve Clarke’s squad since pledging his international future to the nation of his parents. (Daily Record)

McCann rejects Bairns

Ex-Dundee boss Neil McCann has turned down the chance to return to a permanent manager’s role after rejecting an advance from Falkirk. (Scottish Sun)

Message from the editor