Hibs and St Johnstone fans could yet be at cup final as SFA holds Hampden talks with UEFA

Hampden Park could yet host fans for the Scottish Cup final (Photo by Ross Brownlee / SNS Group)

The Scottish Sun reports that football chiefs are hopeful of getting the green light from European football’s governing body to open up the national stadium to some spectators for the showdown between the Premiership sides.

If negotiations fail to reach a positive conclusion there is a chance Pittodrie could stage the final, after Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack offered use of the stadium.

He told BBC Scotland’s The Nine: “We would be happy to consider Pittodrie being the Scottish Cup final venue if it helped fans get into the stadium and it was something that both teams and the Scottish FA wanted us to do.”

In a poll carried out by supporters’ forum Hibs.net, more than 90 per cent of fans backed calls for an alternative solution that would allow spectators to attend the game while St Johnstone fans’ group We Are Perth had earlier called on Scottish football chiefs to do everything possible to ensure at least some fans could attend.

Covid-19 rule change

Scotland’s Covid-19 rules are set to change on Monday May 17 allowing up to 500 fans at games, although clubs can apply to the Scottish Government for a higher attendance and the Scottish FA could do likewise assuming they get the go-ahead from UEFA.

Fans initially faced a Hampden lock-out for the final with UEFA taking control of the stadium on May 14 to prepare it for next month’s Euro 2020 fixtures.

More than 12,000 fans are expected to be in attendance for Scotland’s European matches but it is highly unlikely any cup final crowd would reach those sorts of numbers if the SFA and UEFA can strike a deal.