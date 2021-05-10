Rangers and Celtic Colts get green-light from Lowland League clubs for admission next season

Rangers and Celtic youngsters are close to joining next season's Lowland League in Colts' teams. (Picture: SNS)

An indicative vote was held as clubs met to discuss a proposal that would see the two B-teams added for one season, with an entry fee of £25,000 each and neither eligible for promotion. The plan also pledged “no current member would be adversely affected” by the teams’ admission.

A change of rules will now begin to be formalised, despite opposition from the three leagues in the sixth tier and some clubs not in favour of the move.

However Lowland League chairman, George Fraser, said: “With all proposals of this type everyone has an opinion on it, and rightly so.

“The SLFL Board discussed this proposal last week and, as we are a members organisation, it was entirely correct that this was put to the members to vote on.

“As a league we have allowed our clubs to decide based on facts, and not several pieces of misinformation being actively disseminated across many social media platforms.

“Our league is fully committed to the integrity of the pyramid and we have shown this time and time again, so any suggestion we are not is ill-judged and misplaced.

“With all the tier-six leagues ‘null and void’ this meant there was no champion club put forward to join the SLFL.”