Scottish football TV shake-up as Premier Sports sold for £30m

The move will see Viaplay - who recently won the rights to show Scotland international matches from 2024 to 2028 - acquire the channel and its 222,000 subscribers.

Premier Sports currently hold TV rights for the Scottish League Cup - which it sponsors – and the Scottish Cup as well as Scotland’s Nations League and Euro 2024 qualification fixtures. It also shows Spanish and Italian football, rugby, motorsport and ice hockey.

All Premier Sports platforms will switch to Viaplay branding, raising the prospect of the Scottish League Cup being rebranded as the Viaplay Cup.

Anders Jensen, Viaplay Group President and CEO: “This acquisition will put Viaplay firmly on the UK map and accelerate our development in this key market.

"Premier Sports has a loyal and expanding subscriber base, well-established distribution agreements and production capabilities, and a great sports portfolio that complements our own.

"There is also a big opportunity to make Viaplay’s wider offering, including our award-winning Viaplay Originals, available to Premier Sports’ subscribers. We have secured this growing and profitable business at an attractive valuation. This is a fast and effective route to building an even stronger position for Viaplay in the UK.”

Richard Sweeney, Premier Sports CEO, added: “At Premier Sports, we’re proud to have created a dynamic, innovative sports streamer and broadcaster over the past 13 years. From modest beginnings, and through the hard work and dedication of our people, we have continually grown the company, and today we have an extensive portfolio of must-see live sports that entertain loyal customers across the UK. Our sale to Viaplay Group will dramatically increase the content available to new and existing subscribers. This is the start of an exciting new chapter in the development of the business, and is great news for our colleagues, customers and partners.”

Premier Sports’ revenues grew by approximately 33 per cent in 2021 to £26.4million. The company is based in Dublin and has 23 full-time employees, all of whom are expected to transfer to Viaplay Group after completion of the deal, which is subject to regulatory approval.