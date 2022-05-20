Scotland matches to be shown on Premier Sports in broadcast deal that includes free-to-air fixtures

Uefa has confirmed that the subscription channel will broadcast all six of Scotland's matches in their 2022 Nations League campaign beginning with the match against Armenia at Hampden Park on June 8, as well as the Euro 2024 qualification campaign and any fixtures up to June 2024.

As part of the deal Premier Sports - the current sponsors of the Scottish Cup - have committed to airing three of Scotland’s matches in the next two years free-to-air, in addition to making match highlights available for free on the same day as the fixture.

The news follows Uefa's recent announcement that, through their centralised media rights sales process, Nordic broadcaster ViaPlay had won the rights to show Scotland’s matches from 2024 to 2028.

Scottish FA chief executive Ian Maxwell said: “It is an exciting time for the Scotland Men’s National Team and we are pleased to welcome Premier Sports as the broadcast partner of the national side to grow their existing domestic Scottish football coverage.

“Premier Sports have been a tremendous supporter of Scottish football since they became the broadcast partner for the Scottish Cup in 2018 and it comes as no surprise to see them recognise the value of Scottish football by becoming the broadcast partner for our men’s national side.

“The deal not only strengthens our relationship with Premier Sports, but also enhances their offering to fans of Scottish football, with subscribers now set to benefit from even more regular high-quality coverage of Scottish football on their channels.”