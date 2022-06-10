Scottish Football Transfer News: Rangers to lose key man, Celtic eye Brazilian Vinicius, Aberdeen star in-demand, Hibs star allowed to leave

Only yesterday, Hearts and Hibs announced two signings each, while John McGlynn’s era at Falkirk has well and truly started with a triple signing.

It is unlikely to slow down anytime soon, even with Scotland in action twice over the next five days.

Here is all the latest news and transfer speculation from around the SPFL and Scottish football:

Rangers post impressive commercial figure

Rangers have succeeded post-Covid commercial targets, breaking through the £28million barrier. In doing so they have doubled their revenues before the pandemic. The club’s head of marketing and commercial, James Bisgrove, had set a target of £27.9million to reach. He said: “In the previous years before Covid we were at around £13-£14million so we set a really high bar. We’re delighted to have reached that and actually exceeded it thanks to our different commercial operations. That gives us a real platform to move forward and grow for next season.” (RangersTV)

Courts Croatia move in doubt

Tam Courts’ possible move to Croatian side Rijeka doesn't look like it will come to fruition. Dundee United would be due a six-figure sum in compensation. Such an outlay is expected to see Rijeka look elsewhere with a number of other candidates. (Scottish Sun)

Rangers to lose key man

Tottenham Hotspur are set to move for Rangers chief scout Andy Scoulding. He has been a key figure in the club’s recruitment since being brought to the club in 2017 by Steven Gerrard with moves for Joe Aribo, Calvin Bassey and Ryan Kent. He is expected to return to England this summer. (Scottish Sun)

Brazilian midfielder on Celtic radar

Celtic are on the hunt for midfield reinforcements following the departure of Nir Bitton and Tom Rogic and the latest player to be linked with a move is Brazilian midfielder Vinicius Souza. The 22-year-old spent last season on loan with KV Mechelen, making 35 appearances as they finished seventh in the Belgian top-flight. Souza was on loan from Lommel who are part of the City Group which has close ties to Celtic. However, the Scottish champions will likely face stiff competition with interest from Fenerbahce, Club Brugge and Bologna. (Daily Mail)

Celtic competition for Barron

Ange Postecoglou will also likely have competition to sign Aberdeen’s Connor Barron. With Calvin Ramsay and Lewis Ferguson likely to leave, the Dons won’t want to lose their young midfielder. Yet, Belgian side Genk have joined Celtic in scouting the impressive teenager who starred for Scotland Under-21's in a draw with Belgium. (Daily Record)

McGinn allowed Hibs exit

Paul McGinn could be set to leave Hibs, only a matter of days after signing a contract extension. The versatile defender had triggered the new deal but is not thought to be in Lee Johnson's plans and he will be allowed to leave. Hibs have already brought in a new right-back, beating Aberdeen to the signing of Australian star Lewis Miller who can also play left-back. (The Scotsman)

Rangers should battle Celtic for keeper