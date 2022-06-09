Rangers break £28m revenue target as commerical chief James Bisgrove praises 'unparalleled' backing

The club’s head of marketing and commercial revealed the financial figures following a UK Government reception in the Scotland Office to mark the club’s 150th anniversary.

Bisgrove hailed the work being done at Ibrox which has surpassed the lofty aims set.

“I spoke at the AGM back in November 2021 and I set out our benchmark, our target if you like, for our revenue figure we wanted to reach, which was £27.9million.”

“In the previous years before Covid we were at around £13-£14million so we set a really high bar. We’re delighted to have reached that and actually exceeded it thanks to our different commercial operations. That gives us a real platform to move forward and grow for next season,” he told Rangers TV.

“We have New Edmiston House picking up pace and will be ready for the end of the year with the club museum. We’re enhancing a lot of facilities at Ibrox.

“For that commercial pillar to be forming, to be growing, it sits alongside the other pillars, the matchday revenue, season tickets sold out again in record time this season which was phenomenal. The backing this club gets is second to none. It’s really unparalleled.

"The run to Sevilla was remarkable on the pitch but what that allowed us to achieve off the pitch was equally important, and then there’s player trading which has started to come to fruition – the work Ross Wilson and the recruitment team is doing – all those pillars are working in unison.

Rangers commercial director James Bisgrove. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

"It all gives us a really stable footing for next season."

The Whitehall event, hosted by Scottish Secretary Alister Jack, invited club staff, directors and former representatives including Alex McLeish and also had the Scottish Cup on display with a special pennant gifted to the club by UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin in recognition of the milestone.

Meanwhile international recognition was given to two Rangers players – and one former Ger as Nigeria defeated Sierra Leone in AFCON qualifying.