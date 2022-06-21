Scottish Football Transfer News: Rangers eye £8m striker, Celtic star wanted by EPL clubs, Hearts bid for midfielder, £600k bid for Aberdeen target as Dons track defender

Here is all the latest news and transfer speculation from around the SPFL:

Celtic star wanted by Premier League clubs

Celtic star Josip Juranovic could leave the Scottish champions after just one season in Glasgow with Premier League clubs keen on the Croatian full-back. Signed from Legia Warsaw last summer, the 26-year-old impressed at both right and left back, while also making an impression on the international stage with Croatia. If he were to leave Celtic would make a substantial profit on a player they bought for just £2.5million. (Fabrizio Romano)

22-goal striker linked with Rangers

Rangers have enquired about the signing of Erik Botheim. The Norwegian striker could be available for free with the player’s agent confirming in May that he had terminated his contract with Russian side Krasnodar following the invasion of Ukraine. He had only moved from Bodo/Glimt at the start of the year for around £8million following 22 goals in 46 games. Marseille have been linked but the French giants are not planning a move for the 22-year-old. (Jonas Giaever)

Hearts make midfielder offer

An offer has been submitted by Hearts for Peterborough United midfielder Jorge Grant. The 27-year-old was made available for transfer following Posh’s relegation to League One. He is attracting interest from clubs around England but has already been to Edinburgh to view the city and check out the club’s facilities. Hearts, who can offer European football, have made a bid that is below the £750,000 release clause in the player's contract. (Evening News)

All the latest news and transfer speculation from around the SPFL and Scottish football. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Defender on Dons radar

Aberdeen are eyeing a move for English defender Anthony Stewart. The 29-year-old is out of contract at the end of the month and the Dons hope to convince him north despite Wycombe Wanderers offering him a new deal. He has played nearly 300 times for Wycombe in the Championship, League One and League Two. (Press & Journal)

Aberdeen get Ramsay replacement

The Dons have added to their defence with the signing of Jayden Richardson. The 21-year-old arrives from Nottingham Forest and will replace Calvin Ramsay, signing a three-year deal. Richardson has had loan spells at Exeter City, Forest Green Rovers and Notts County. He said: “I spoke to a lot of people before I signed and they could not speak highly enough of the game up here, and of Aberdeen. It’s an exciting time to be joining with a lot of new players and I just can’t wait to get started, I’m ready for it.” (Various)

Gilmour should make Celtic move

Former Chelsea and Scotland star Pat Nevin believes Celtic would be the perfect loan move for Billy Gilmour but knows it won’t happen. The midfielder has signed a contract extension but is expected to leave on loan once more after a spell with Norwich City. Nevin reckons a spell at the Old Firm or with Everton would be ideal. He said: "He's different class Billy, he's a super player. But he needs to be playing for a team who plays good football which is suited to him. I think Celtic and Rangers style would work for him, but because of his family, it wouldn't be Celtic for him." (BoyleSports)

Dutch side want Dons target

Aberdeen face fierce competition for striker target Tobias Lauritsen. Dutch side Sparta Rotterdam have stolen a march for the 24-year-old with a £600,000 offer. Hibs have also been credited with an interest in Lauritsen, who grabbed his fourth of the season for Odds at the weekend. The Dons are confident of landing the Norwegian forward. (Press and Journal)

Euro giants want Morelos

Alfredo Morelos has emerged as a target for Turkish giants Besiktas. According to reports in Turkey, they have turned their attention to the Rangers striker who is in the final year of his contract at Ibrox. Besiktas have failed in their attempt to land Burnley forward Wout Weghorst and it is reported they have approached Rangers. (The Scotsman)

New deal for Rangers star

Allan McGregor is keen to play for as long as he can after signing a new one-year deal to remain at Rangers. He was the subject of a big-money offer from the middle east with clubs in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates reported to be interested. However, after deliberation, he has committed his future to Rangers. He said: “At the end of last season, there were a lot of games and a lot of concentration on the games. I then had a couple of weeks’ holiday and really thought about it and spoke to a lot of people about it, and everybody said to play as long as you can. After the break, that’s what I was thinking myself, so here we are.” (The Scotsman)

Jota to complete Celtic move

Celtic are expected to complete the signing of Jota this week. The Portuguese winger is nearing the completion of a £6.5million switch from Benfica after helping Celtic regain the Scottish Premiership, notching double figures in goals and assists. (Record)

Keeper makes Killie return

Kilmarnock have re-signed goalkeeper Zach Hemming. The 22-year-old returns to Rugby Park after a successful loan spell, helping Killie win the Championship. Derek McInnes said: “He is someone we kept in touch with over the summer and we are glad Middlesbrough see Kilmarnock as the next best place for him again”.

Ross excitement at Dundee United job