Dundee United confirm appointment of ex-Hibs boss Jack Ross - contract length, backroom staff, what he had to say

On joining United, Ross said: “I’ve had a spell out of management and was happy to have a break,” said Ross.“I’ve had offers from Scotland, England and overseas to return to work but I haven’t had that real buzz of excitement that you need to go in and do a good job.“In all the conversations I’ve had with the club, I’ve felt that buzz and excitement. I firmly believe I’ve been given a fantastic opportunity at a terrific football club.“What we did last year was brilliant, but the challenge is to deliver consistent success to the club.“There’s a historical aspect to this too. I grew up with Scottish football and I understand Dundee United’s historical standing in the game.“It’s already a big club but the potential is there for it to continue growing.“I’ve got to deliver success to meet those expectations.“But part of the attraction for me is the fact there is big expectation from the fans. That’s something I’ve had at a lot my previous clubs. It’s something I’ll embrace.”