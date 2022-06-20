The Turkish Super Lig outfit are in the market for a new striker and have identified Morelos as a potential target, according to reports in the Turkish media.

Morelos is entering the final year of his contract at Ibrox. He has been a Rangers player since 2017 and become a prolific goalscorer – but has also been subject to heavy speculation about his future.

This transfer window is set to be no different and Besiktas are said to “have started” negotiations with the Rangers hierarchy over a potential move.

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos is recovering from thigh surgery.

The Istanbul-based club have failed in their attempts to land Dutch striker Wout Weghorst from Burnley and are now setting their sights elsewhere.

One drawback for Besiktas is that they do not have the carrot of European football to dangle in front of prospective signings after a poor defence of their title last year. However, they played in the Champions League group stages and will have banked several million pounds from that run. Morelos is understood to have been on their longlist of players for a number of years now.

Another Turkish club, Fenerbahce, were also linked with Morelos earlier this year, while Spanish cracks Sevilla have been credited with an interest already in this transfer window.