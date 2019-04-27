Rumour Mill: Dick Advocaat wants Scotland job | Hibs set sights on fourth place | McInnes slams Gerrard

All the latest gossip and rumours from the world of Scottish football.

Next Scotland manager has to be Scottish, says Steven Gerrard

Dick Advocaat has been linked to the vacant Scotland manager's job. PIcture: AFP/Getty Images

Steven Gerrard has urged the Scottish FA to go native in their hunt for a successor to Alex McLeish.

(The Scotsman)

Craig Levein: Hibs’ Darren McGregor would be at Hearts had Rangers not offered him more cash

Hibs legend Darren McGregor would be at Hearts had Rangers not offered him more money five years ago, according to Craig Levein.

(Edinburgh Evening News)

Dick Advocaat keen on Scotland manager vacancy

Ex-Rangers and Netherlands manager Dick Advocaat is reportedly keen to take on the Scotland job. The 71-year-old has indicated to the SFA that would be up for discussions over him succeeding Alex McLeish and says he would be prepared to work with a young homegrown backroom team.

(The Scottish Sun)

Archibald Leitch link to Pittodrie uncovered in time for farewell

Evidence has emerged that master stadium builder Archibald Leitch was responsible for the main stand at Pittodrie, just as the Aberdeen FC ground prepares to be demolished.

(The Scotsman)

Playing in Portadown-Glenavon derbies as schoolkid prepared Bobby Burns for Hearts-Hibs

Speaking ahead of Sunday’s crunch Edinburgh Derby, Hearts star Bobby Burns says dodging flares during a Portadown-Glenavon derby in his native Northern Ireland has prepared him well for the Capital’s football rivalry.

(Edinburgh Evening News)

Hibs’ Marc McNulty loves turning tables on Hearts-supporting mates

Hibs star Marc McNulty has told how he likes to wind up his Hearts-supporting pals now that the Easter Road side have leapfrogged their rivals.

He said: “When I first came here, we were quite a bit off and I have mates who are Hearts fans who were giving me it tight, telling me that we were miles off them. I still have banter with them but now I’m telling them, ‘remember I told you we would catch you?’”

(The Scotsman)

Betting firm set to continue SPFL sponsorship

Betting firm Ladbrokes is expected to complete a multi-million pound extension of its SPFL sponsorship deal amid criticism from some quarters over gambling companies being linked to football and calls for a ban on firms sponsoring club shirts.

(Daily Record)

Robbie Stockdale: Hibs focus is on fourth spot – not just finishing above Hearts

Robbie Stockdale has insisted Hibs’ focus is not ending the season above Capital rivals Hearts – but catching Kilmarnock in the race for a possible Europa League place.

(Edinburgh Evening News)

‘Don’t flatter yourself’ - Derek McInnes slams Steven Gerrard over claim Aberdeen ‘try harder’ against Rangers

Derek McInnes has reacted to Steven Gerrard’s claim that Aberdeen try harder against Rangers than they do against Celtic, telling the Ibrox boss not to flatter himself.

(The Scotsman)

Rainer Bonhof says Maloney and Fletcher would make great Scotland double act

Former Scotland under-21 manager Rainer Bonhof reckons Shaun Maloney and Darren Fletcher should join forces to create a managerial ‘dream team’ for the Scotland national side.

(Herald)