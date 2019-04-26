Next Scotland manager has to be Scottish, says Steven Gerrard

Steven Gerrard has urged the Scottish FA to go native in their hunt for a successor to Alex McLeish.

The name of his former England manager Sven Goran Eriksson was thrown into the mix this week for a job.

The Rangers manager, though, hinted that current frontrunners, Steve Clarke of Kilmarnock and Derek McInnes – whose Aberdeen side Gerrard’s men will host tomorrow – could be better placed to harness Scotland emerging indigenous talent.

Gerrard stressed he had no issue playing under foreign coaches, having spent five years with Eriksson and a further four years with Fabio Capello in the England set-up.

“It doesn’t surprise me he [Eriksson] is in the frame as has a decent CV and a lot of experience,” said Gerrard. “But as someone managing in Scotland, who has a vested interest in the game here, I hope they stay Scottish. I think there are good enough coaches domestically and I hope someone Scottish gets the opportunity. There are talented managers out there. There’s been a few names thrown around, foreign and domestic, but I hope a Scot gets the job.

“As a player you always want the best person for the job, who you think you have the best chance of success with. At the time [Eriksson] was appointed there wasn’t many stand-out English coaches. There was a buzz for foreign coaches and a lot of big names in the job, with the likes of Capello. I had no regrets about those who were coaching me then, to be honest.

“But where Scottish football is now, we talk about the talent filtering down, it makes sense to go domestic and put a Scottish manager in charge who is given patience and time to blood these youngsters and make the national team stronger.”