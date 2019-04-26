‘Don’t flatter yourself’ - Derek McInnes slams Steven Gerrard over claim Aberdeen ‘try harder’ against Rangers

Derek McInnes has reacted to Steven Gerrard’s claim that Aberdeen try harder against Rangers than they do against Celtic, telling the Ibrox boss not to flatter himself.

For all the latest Scottish news, sport and features click here, or head to our Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages.

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes. Picture: SNS

The Dons manager hit back at his Rangers counterpart after Gerrard insisted Aberdeen didn’t lay a finger on their Old Firm rivals in the Scottish Cup semi-final a week past Sunday.

Gerrard said: “Aberdeen play differently against Rangers. That’s what I’ve noticed. They certainly raise their game. It seems as if Rangers is their biggest game of the season.

“Do they try harder against Rangers? That’s the way it looks on the eye. We watched them last week against Celtic and they never laid a finger on Celtic in the semi-final.”

McInnes, though, insists that’s simply not the case and that his players go into every game at 100 per cent.

He said: “We raise our game every game. They shouldn’t flatter themselves.

“We don’t always get the results, our home form could have been better this season, especially the second half, but our away form has been second to none.

“We have had six years of solid work and we have raised our game time and again against every opponent. Naturally it is a big game against Rangers, our players will enjoy it.”