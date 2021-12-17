Ross County 'strongly condemn' sectarian chants during Celtic match as video footage emerges

Celtic players were subject to sectarian chants during the 2-1 win over Ross County. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Video footage has emerged online appearing to show fans in the home end directing sectarian abuse towards Celtic players in the aftermath of Anthony Ralston’s injury-time winner at the Global Energy Stadium.

The Highland club say they “strongly condemn” the fans’ behaviour and have contacted the police as well as launching their own investigation.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A club statement read: “Ross County Football Club are aware of an incident of sectarian behaviour which occurred within our Singing Section after Celtic scored the winning goal on Wednesday night. We strongly condemn this type of discriminatory behaviour and language, which has no place in football or wider society.

“We are working to identify the individuals involved and will take the strongest possible action against them. An investigation is underway within the club and Police Scotland have been notified with a view to carrying out a criminal investigation.

“Any supporter who was present in that area of the ground and has information or recordings that can assist this investigation should contact the club.”

Dave Scott, from anti-sectarian charity Nil by Mouth, said: "No fan likes to lose a game with the last kick but it’s never remotely an excuse to shout sectarian abuse.

"This is a sad reminder that sectarian attitudes and behaviour aren’t just limited to the central belt."

Police are also investigating the pitch invasion from Celtic fans that marred the end of the Scottish Premiership encounter. A 32-year-old man has been arrested and enquiries are ongoing into several incidents of alleged disorder.