Celtic pitch invasion: Arrest made as police investigate 'incidents of disorder'

Celtic fans spill on to the pitch after Anthony Ralston's winning goal in the 97th minute. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

A 32-year-old man has been arrested and enquiries are ongoing into several incidents of alleged disorder after Celtic’s winning goal from Anthony Ralston in the seventh minute of added time sparked wild scenes of celebration and saw away fans break onto the pitch in significant numbers.

It was a result that ensured the Hoops remained four points behind Rangers in the title race.

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou discussed the incident when he addressed the media after the game.

“When you score a last second goal, not a last minute one, in front of them then you can imagine there’d be some overexuberance there,” he said.

“It was great for them because they have had a long journey and there’s a real bond developing between the team and the fans. Nights like tonight help that as well. The fans have had a long drive up and it’s a long drive home. I hope they have calmed down and stay safe on the roads back.”

Ralston’s winning goal followed a red card for Celtic defender Carl Starflet which came after County’s Jack Baldwin had equalised Liel Abada’s opener.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Police Scotland is liaising with Ross County Football Club following incidents of disorder during the clubs match with Celtic on Wednesday, 16 December, 2021.

“One man aged 32 has been arrested and charged in connection and is due to appear at court at a later date.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”