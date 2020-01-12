Rangers braced for bids for key man, Celtic eye striker and £10m winger, Old Firm scout prolific hitman, transfer blow for Hearts - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

The latest Scottish football news, transfer rumours and gossip...

Gers braced for Borna bids

Roma are ready to submit an offer for Rangers defender Borna Barisic. The Serie A giants are willing to dig deep to get the full-back but Ibrox boss Steven Gerrard has insisted that the Light Blues are determined to resist all bids for the Croatian international. (Sunday Post)

Celtic in for Clarke

Celtic are understood to have joined the host of clubs keen on Tottenham Hotspur winger Jack Clarke. The 19-year-old signed for Spurs from Leeds for £10 million but has barely played this season and returned to London earlier this month. Many clubs have been linked with the wideman including Celtic. (Football Insider)

Hammond runs rule over Shankland

Celtic’s head of football operations Nick Hammond watched Dundee United striker Lawrence Shankland in action against Partick Thistle yesterday, according to reports. The Scotland international netted a hat-trick as the Tannadice club blew the Jags away, winning 4-1 at Firhill. (The Sun)

QPR scout Shankland ahead of possible bid

QPR also watched Shankland for the second time in a month, after running the rule over him in the recent Dundee derby. The Loftus Road side are keen to bring in a striker this month as back-up for the remainder of this season with a view to becoming a key player next term. (West London Sport)

Ajer content at Celtic

Celtic defender Kristoffer Ajer has insisted he is content at Celtic despite links with AC Milan, Leicester and Southampton. The Norwegian international said: "I’m not fussed about speculation. I’m happy here and want me and the club to have a fantastic next six months coming up. This is a great place to be. I really wouldn’t want to be anywhere else." (Scotland on Sunday)

Hearts blow in striker chase

Wolfsburg have closed the door on Hearts' attempts to sign young striker Charles-Jesaja Herrmann, rebuffing an official approach. (Scotland on Sunday)

Championship trio eye 'Well man

Motherwell defender Declan Gallagher is a target for Swansea, Wigan and Bristol City. (Sunday Mail)

Ross speaks on goalkeeper condundrum

Jack Ross has revealed Hibs are working on a resolution to Chris Maxwell's situation as the on-loan 'keeper looks to have played his last game for the Easter Road side. Maxwell's departure will allow Hibs to extend Adam Bogdan's stay at the club. (Scotland on Sunday)

Bolton step up Jackson interest

Bolton have reportedly stepped up their interest in Hibs defender Adam Jackson, who is reportedly open to a return south of the Border despite signing a two-year deal in the summer. The Trotters are in the market for centre-halves and have ear-marked Jackson as a key target. (Various)

Arsenal and Newcastle to battle it out over Rangers man?

Rangers teenager Leon King is reportedly a target for Arsenal and Newcastle among other clubs. Leicester are also keeping tabs on the teenager's situation along with Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea. However, the Ibrox side are keen to hang onto him and having had an initial contract offer rejected, have put an improved deal on the table. (The Sun)

Ex-Hearts coach blasts Stendel

Former Hearts coach Jon Daly has hit out at manager Daniel Stendel following his departure from the club. On BBC Sportsound, Daly slammed Stendel's remarks about Under-20s coach Andy Kirk being 'the only one I trust as "embarrassing, adding: "That, for me, was embarrassing. Anyone that knows me knows I’m one of the most trustworthy people in football." (Scotland on Sunday)