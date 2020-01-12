Hibs’ goalkeeping conundrum continues for Jack Ross

Hibs boss Jack Ross is hopeful of resolving the club’s goalkeeping situation soon.

At the moment the Easter Road side have three senior goalkeepers – Israeli internationalist Ofir Marciano, Chris Maxwell, who is on loan from Preston North End, and Adam Bogdan, the Hungarian cap who spent last season at Hibs on loan from Liverpool and is now back at the Edinburgh club.

Marciano is again the No.1 choice having been ousted for a period by Maxwell. Bogdan has taken a seat on the bench in recent weeks, leading to Maxwell making it clear he’d prefer to leave Hibs to play regular first-team football elsewhere. A complication is that Maxwell, who wasn’t part of the Hibs squad training in the south of Spain before returning home yesterday, signed a season-long loan, putting the onus on the Edinburgh club and his agent to find an alternative deal for him.

Ross, however, is confident a solution will soon be found. He said: “We are just waiting for a resolution to Chris’s situation and we would hope that would be forthcoming soon. And that would allow us to then conclude everything with Adam. The good thing from our point of view is Adam likes being here and is happy to stay here.

“But we don’t want to carry three senior goalkeepers for the rest of the season and he understands that. So we are trying to push things towards a conclusion. It’s straightforward and it isn’t, if that makes sense? If everything goes to plan it will be easy and he’ll become part of the group.”