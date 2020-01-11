Jon Daly criticises Daniel Stendel over Hearts exit

Former Hearts coach Jon Daly has hit out at manager Daniel Stendel following his departure from the club.

Stendel admitted that U20's coach Andy Kirk was 'the only one I trust' to remain part of his backroom team after joining the club and Daly left by mutual consent at the start of the year.

On BBC Sportsound, Daly slammed Stendel's remarks as "embarrassing."

He said: “That [Stendel’s remark] for me is embarrassing.

“Anyone that knows me knows I’m one of the most trustworthy people in football.

“I shook his hand, sat on my chair for half an hour waiting for the manager to tell me what he wanted me to do - I said I was here to support him in any way I can.

“He took training and asked me my opinion on training. I gave him my honest opinion.

“I told him some of it was really good and some of it the players didn't understand. That’s the last conversation I had with Daniel Stendel.

“For him to come out and say he can’t trust people is embarrassing.”

Daly also admitted it was "strange" that Craig Levein remained at the club following his dismissal as manager but understood why he had chosen not to leave. "It's the same reason Christophe [Berra] won't walk away: because it's a job"