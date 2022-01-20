Rangers and Celtic games moved for Sky Sports coverage in March and April

Two games of the reigning Scottish champions will be moved from Saturday afternoon to Sunday lunchtime kick-offs, as will one of Celtic’s matches in March.

Supporters have already seen multiple fixture re-arrangement after the winter break was moved to coincide with the Scottish Government's crowd restrictions to combat the Omicron variant of Covid-19 at the turn of the year, and games switched from Saturday to Sunday on account of both clubs’ European competition commitments.

Sky will be in Perth and have selected Rangers’ midweek match with St Johnstone on Wednesday, March 2 as one of the four, already scheduled for an evening kick-off.

The games to be moved will be the trips for Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side to Dundee on March 19 which will now be played at noon on March 20, and the short visit to St Mirren which has also been moved back 21hours to be played on Sunday April 10 and will finish the pre-split campaign in the cinch Premiership.

Ange Postecoglou and Celtic have also seen one of their latter season fixtures rescheduled with the trip to Livingston originally booked in for 3pm on Saturday, March 5 now taking place at lunchtime the following day.

Sky have previously released details of their televised matches which now include the rescheduled Old Firm match on February 2, the Edinburgh derby 24 hours earlier and a Sunday afternoon double-bill featuring Motherwell v Celtic and Rangers v Hearts on February 6.

