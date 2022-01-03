Celtic trio set to leave as Hibs, St Johnstone and fellow Premiership clubs put on alert

Urhoghide and Shaw joined Celtic from Sheffield Wednesday last summer, but have failed to break into the first team under manager Ange Postecoglou, while Henderson – a product of Celtic’s youth academy – has only featured once this season.
The Sun reports that St Johnstone are keen on taking Shaw to McDiarmid Park, with Saints manager Callum Davidson desperate to reinforce his squad in the face of a relegation battle. There is also loan interest in Urhoghide.
Henderson, meanwhile, has been linked with a switch to Hibs, although a move to Italy – where his brother Liam plays for Empoli – is not out of the question either.
Celtic forked out six-figure fees for Urhoghide and Shaw, but with the arrivals of Reo Hatate, Yosuki Ideguchi and Daizen Maeda last week, Celtic’ squad is bloated and Postecoglou is expected to move players out of the club.