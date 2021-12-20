Rangers and Celtic dominate TV schedule in latest round of Sky Sports fixture picks

TV Cameras will cover games including both sides of the Old Firm in the latest tranche of televised matches announced (Picture: SNS)

With European progress continuing in the Europa League and Europa Conference respectively, Rangers and Celtic will see all weekend league dates moved to Sunday in February - and April’s final Old Firm derby before the split will also be moved.

Celtic’s trip to Fir Park , Motherwell has been moved to February 6 with a 1.30pm kick-off live on Sky, which will begin a Sunday afternoon TV double-bill with Rangers at home to Hearts following at 4pm.

Outside the Glasgow pair, Graeme Alexander’s Steelmen are only other team to be moved more than once. Their trip to Ibrox on February 27 will also be moved by 24 hours with Giovanni van Bronckhorst's team in Europa League action against Borussia Dortmund. In total three Rangers home matches have been moved to the Sunday – including the April 3 derby.

Only two sides outside the top-six – Dundee and Hibs – are in-line to be shown on screen, though programme plans in March are yet to be confirmed.

Rangers and Celtic will each be broadcast twice throughout February – as well as their April 3 meeting. Kick-off for that third Old Firm match of the season has been confirmed as noon, just as the New Year derby will begin on January 2.

Hibs and Hearts round-off Sky’s plans before the two-week shutdown with the Edinburgh derby on January 3 before the league resumes at the end of the month and cameras roll on February 6 as Celtic head to Motherwell.

The matches being moved – and TV picks – are as follows:

Sunday February 6

Motherwell v Celtic

Live on Sky Sports, kick-off 1.30pm

Rangers v Heart of Midlothian

Live on Sky Sports, kick-off 4pm

Sunday February 20

Dundee United v Rangers

Live on Sky Sports, kick-off 12pm

Celtic v Dundee, kick-off 3pm

Sunday February 27

Hibernian v Celtic

Live on Sky Sports, kick-off 12 noon

Rangers v Motherwell, Kick-off 3pm

Sunday April 3

Rangers v Celtic

Live on Sky Sports, kick-off 12pm