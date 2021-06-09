£5m price quoted for Celtic target, how Rangers wooed in-demand winger, Billy Gilmour latest, Scotland international wanted: Scottish football rumour mill

Rumour Mill

Clubs are now open for business and while much attention is on the upcoming European Championships – domestic clubs are making moves to their playing squads ahead of season 2021-22.

Here is a flavour of what has been making the headlines, is being talked about and rumoured around Scotland.

Celtic: Get the latest team news, match previews and reports Celtic: Get the latest team news, match previews and reports Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Get him to the Greek

Olivier Ntcham could move to Greece and join AEK Athens in a deal worth £1m a year to the player. The French midfielder could be available on a free transfer if Celtic don’t take up an option on his contract after he returned from loan at Marseille (Scottish Sun)

Dynamo deal

Stephen Glass could be on the verge of bringing Houston Dynamo striker Christian Ramirez to Pittodrie. Glass has used his knowledge of football in the USA to identify the American international but red-tape could hold up the deal (Scottish Sun)

Doig wanted

Arsenal are keeping tabs on Hibs star Josh Doig. After a breakthrough season, the left-back has reportedly attracted interest from England and around Europe. The Easter Road side are understood to have put a £5million price tag on the teenager with a sizeable sell-on clause amid interest from clubs previously believed to include Celtic, AC Milan and Manchester City. (Goal.com)

Sakala shivers

Fashion Sakala has admitted he got chills of excitement when Steven Gerrard laid out his plans for the Zambian international. The winger will join Rangers from Oostende this summer and turned down lucrative offers to head to Ibrox (The Scotsman)

Play your Vards right

Scotland striker Che Adams is targeting a rapid rise from non-league football to the top of the international game -- just like Jamie Vardy (Daily Record)

Mulgrew return

New Dundee United manager Tam Courts has targeted Charlie Mulgrew as his first signing at Tannadice. Mulgrew is a free agent after leaving Blackburn and was on loan on Tayside in 2006. (The Courier)

King contender

Celtic face Aston Villa as transfer rivals for Norway international Josh King, with the striker ready to leave Everton after impressing at Bournemouth. (VG)

Gilmour on the go

Midfielder of the moment Billy Gilmour could seek a loan move away from Chelsea after finding his playing time limited under latest boss Thomas Tuchel. Gilmour made his Scotland debut against the Netherlands last week. (The Sun)

Laff a lot

West Brom, Derby and Cardiff among the teams keen on Kyle :afferty after his controversial exit from Kilmarnock. The striker scored an impressive 13 goals in a short time in Ayrshire but after relegation he could be returning to England’s second tier. Ipswich are also said to be monitoring the ex-Sunderland and Rangers striker.

Coach Jermain

Jermain Defoe will move into coaching with Rangers. The striker signed a one-year playing deal at Ibrox and with it comes a change in role from first-team striker, to player-coach. (The Scotsman)

Rangers exits

The club has also released a number of youngsters including first-team debutant Ciaran Dickson, plus Bongani Zungu and Greg Stewart, at the end of their deals (The Scotsman)