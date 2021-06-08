Oostende's Fashion Junior Sakala (Photo by KURT DESPLENTER/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)

Sakala will join the Scottish champions this summer from KV Oostende in Belgium where his scoring streak attracted attention from across Europe.

But after the first meeting with Rangers manager Gerrard, Sakala’s mind was made up on a move to Ibrox to further his career, rather than his bank balance.

Sakala said: “I could tell he really wanted me to be part of his squad and he could see something big coming for me.

"The first time we had a meeting he said ‘Very few players have your qualities, and I have seen a lot of qualities who have made it in European football who don’t have your qualities. So with your qualities I believe you can make it to the top’.

"I didn’t tell him but at the time I felt cold and wow, this was coming from Steven Gerrard. Then I decided OK.”

Gerrard’s faith in Fashion was enough to persuade the winger his future lay in Scotland and he believes the summer switch is the ideal career move – for football, not for money.

Speaking to DJ Showstar TV, he revealed interest from teams in La Liga, the English Premier League and from France, plus more lucrative options in China and Saudi Arabia but Rangers won him over.

Oostende's Fashion Junior Sakala (Photo credit: KRISTOF VAN ACCOM/AFP via Getty Images)

“Playing for Rangers is better than playing for some Premier League teams. Playing for Rangers is better than playing for some teams in France.

“This is a very big team, one of the most successful in terms of trophies with a rich history. They have a great fan-base.”

He added: “People make the mistake of moving for money, not their career.

“Rangers is a career step and the money they pay is good. I will be secure. In my head I never wanted money, I just wanted my career and a good step."

Sakala scored 16 goals in 33 Jupiler league matches last term, and has been capped 13 times by Zambia.

He is one of two summer signings for Steven Gerrard so far, who is also awaiting the arrival of midfielder Nnamdi Ofoborh from Bournemouth.