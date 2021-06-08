Rangers confirm departure of two players from Steven Gerrard's first-team squad

Already due for arrival at Ibrox this summer are Nnamdi Oboforh and Fashion Sakala, while Jermain Defoe has followed Steven Davis and Allan McGregor in signing a contract to stay.

However, the club have confirmed two departures from the title-winning team who lifted the league trophy last month.

Rangers will not take up the option to convert Bongani Zungu’s loan deal from Amiens into a permanent deal for the South African midfielder.

Bongani Zungu (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Fringe forward Greg Stewart will also leave after just seven starts and three goals over two years.

Stewart did though make 26 appearances from the bench and Ross Wilson paid tribute on the club website: “As a Rangers fan I know how much it meant to Greg to help the club clinch the league championship and I am delighted he moves on to his next challenge as a league champion.”