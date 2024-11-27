Here are 20 of the best photos of Celtic fans before, during and after the 1-1 draw with Club Brugge in the Champions League. Cr: SNS Group.Here are 20 of the best photos of Celtic fans before, during and after the 1-1 draw with Club Brugge in the Champions League. Cr: SNS Group.
By Graham Falk

Sports Writer

Published 27th Nov 2024, 22:05 BST
Updated 27th Nov 2024, 22:14 BST

Celtic took another step closer to the last 16 of the Champions League with a battling home draw against Club Brugge.

Celtic edged closer to qualification for the knockout stages of the Champions League as the ground out a 1-1 draw against Club Brugge at Celtic Park.

A bizarre own goal by Cameron Carter-Vickers had put the visitors into the lead after 26 minutes as an unusually lacklustre and lethargic looking Celtic struggled to get to grips with their Belgian counterparts.

However, an improved second-half display saw Japanese forward Daizen Maeda restore parity on the hour mark when a wonderful piece of individual skill saw him curl home from just inside the area to send the home crowd into raptures.

The draw means Brendan Rodgers’ side still have work to do in order to progress to the last 16, with two more points expected to be enough to qualify for at least the last 16 playoffs. Celtic have three games remaining in the competition, with fixtures against Dinamo Zagreb, Young Boys and Aston Villa still to come.

Here, we take a look at the best photos of the Celtic support - and some travelling Club Brugge supporters - on a freezing cold night in Glasgow.

A Celtic fan pre-match dons a Santa hat pre-match.

1. Santa Claus is coming to town

A Celtic fan pre-match dons a Santa hat pre-match. | SNS Group

Celtic legend Henrik Larsson takes in the game against Club Brugge.

2. Evening, Henrik!

Celtic legend Henrik Larsson takes in the game against Club Brugge. | SNS Group

Celtic fans sing You'll Never Walk Alone ahead of kick-off in Glasgow's east end.

3. YNWA

Celtic fans sing You'll Never Walk Alone ahead of kick-off in Glasgow's east end. | SNS Group

Celtic supporters lift their scarves above their heads as the teams enter the field at Celtic Park.

4. Raising the scarf

Celtic supporters lift their scarves above their heads as the teams enter the field at Celtic Park. | SNS Group

