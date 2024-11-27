Celtic edged closer to qualification for the knockout stages of the Champions League as the ground out a 1-1 draw against Club Brugge at Celtic Park.

A bizarre own goal by Cameron Carter-Vickers had put the visitors into the lead after 26 minutes as an unusually lacklustre and lethargic looking Celtic struggled to get to grips with their Belgian counterparts.

However, an improved second-half display saw Japanese forward Daizen Maeda restore parity on the hour mark when a wonderful piece of individual skill saw him curl home from just inside the area to send the home crowd into raptures.

The draw means Brendan Rodgers’ side still have work to do in order to progress to the last 16, with two more points expected to be enough to qualify for at least the last 16 playoffs. Celtic have three games remaining in the competition, with fixtures against Dinamo Zagreb, Young Boys and Aston Villa still to come.

Here, we take a look at the best photos of the Celtic support - and some travelling Club Brugge supporters - on a freezing cold night in Glasgow.

