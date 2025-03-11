£13.5m-rated Celtic transfer target forced off with worrying injury as teenage hitman targeted

The £13.5million rated striker has been strongly linked with a move to Celtic in recent weeks.

Rumoured Celtic transfer target Mathias Kvistgaarden could be set to miss out on Brøndby’s final league game of the season being forced off early into his side’s loss to Randers on Monday night.

The 22-year-striker was taken off just 26 minutes into the game with a hamstring injury, as his side’s damaging 4-2 loss at Cepheus Park left them facing a real battle to quality for the Superliga Championship playoffs following a run of three games without a win

The Denmark under-21 international was earmarked as a potential replacement for Kyogo Furuhashi in the January transfer window, after the Japanese striker moved to Ligue 1 outfit Rennes in a deal worth £10million, though Brøndby’s supposed asking price of £13.5million saw the Scottish champions cool their interest.

Said to be high on the Celtic wishlist in January, Brøndby’s revealed they had rejected bids for the forward on deadline day, with football director Benjamin Schmedes saying: “I don’t officially comment on bids, but it’s no secret that we have some players who are exciting for bigger leagues and bigger clubs.

“Of course, there was some work for us to persuade a few to stay, but I think everyone, including the players, can be happy to be here, where we have a big spring season ahead of us. It wasn’t hard to keep the squad together. Even those players who might want to go abroad at some point can see the opportunities here in the second half of the season.”

Dundee United's Owen Stirton is reportedly on Celtic's radar. | SNS Group

With Republic Of Ireland international Adam Idah the club’s only recognised number nine, reports have already suggested the Scottish champions are working on a deal to sign Brøndby’s top scorer in the summer transfer window, with Kvistgaarden is believed to be one of Brendan Rodgers’ long-term transfer targets.

And Brøndby boss Frederik Birk Christensen could now see what life would be like without Kvistgaarden ahead of the summer window, with the head coach set to be without his top goal scorer for the crucial final game of the regular season with Silkeborg on Sunday. Requiring at least a top six finish to make the playoffs, the two sides sit in sixth and seventh place respectively, and are level on points heading into the game. Christensen will also be hoping Kvistgaarden’s injury won’t rule him out long term, with the Danish Cup semi-final, also against Silkeborg, coming up next month.

Elsewhere, Dundee United starlet Owen Stirton is said to have caught the attention of Celtic after an impressive spell on loan at Montrose. According to reports, the 18-year-old was watched by ex-Hoops player and current scout Tosh McKinlay in last weekend’s 0-0 draw with Kelty Hearts after bagging six goals in eight games on loan at Links Park.