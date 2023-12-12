New club enter chase for Celtic Women boss Fran Alonso amid budget 'frustrations'

After being been strongly linked with a move away from Glasgow following reports over the weekend that Mexican outfit Monterrey were interested in speaking to the Spanish coach, NWSL outfit Houston Dash are also understood to be keen on the 47-year-old for their vacant managerial role.

Alonso has enjoyed a successful time at Celtic Women, winning back to back Scottish Cups and Scottish Premier League Cup since his arrival, but the Spaniard has reportedly grown frustrated at the club's lack of investment. While it was reported over the weekend that Monterrey were the sole suitors for his signature, it is understood that NWSL side Houston Dash have also shown interest in Alonso. The American side are preparing for the new season and are on the look out for a new coach after they “parted ways” with coach Sam Laity in September, just four games before the end of the current campaign. The Texans finished a disappointing 10th out of 12 in the league last season and will be hoping for a big improvement in the season ahead.