'I was called a little rat' - Watch Rangers coach headbutt Celtic boss as Fran Alonso reveals what happened

Celtic women’s boss Fran Alonso was headbutted in the back of the head following the 1-1 draw with Rangers in the SWPL on Monday night.

The Spaniard had just seen his side equalise in the 99th minute after Caitlin Hayes had taken advantage of a mix-up in the Rangers defence. After the full-time whistle as players and coaches were shaken hands a member of the Ibrox coaching staff approached Alonso from behind and pushed his head against the Celtic manager before an angry confrontation as players separated the coaches.

Alsono was asked about the incident on Sky Sports after the game.

"I don't know," he said. "As you can see from there [the pictures], someone came in from behind. I never talk to him the whole game. It’s always disappointing to concede a goal in the last minute. I totally get it. I was called a little rat, I don't know why.”

The draw suited neither team as they trail Glasgow City in the SWPL1.