Morelos on racism and life at Rangers, Celtic target 'had heart set on England switch', Kamberi on Hibs 'disrespect' - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

The latest Scottish football news, transfer rumours and gossip...

Morelos: I've had racist abuse and coins thrown at me but it won't stop me

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos insists the abuse he is subjected to both on and off the pitch won't stop him from scoring goals and winning matches. In a rare interview, the Colombian internationalist said: "At this point my goal is to stay focused on my play and help Rangers stay focused on winning the title and trophies and if I do that I think everything will be calm and good for my family." (Sky Sports)



Benkovic wanted Robins switch

Former Celtic loan star Filip Benkovic has claimed he had his heart set on joining Bristol City despite reported interest from the Hoops. The Croatian stopper said: "I found out about interest from Bristol City a few weeks ago and I was really excited about that option." (Leicester Mercury)

Kamberi: Rangers comments were about ambition

Florian Kamberi says he understands why Hibs fans accused him of disrespect after he said joining Rangers on loan was the “dream move” he had wanted ever since arriving at the Leith club in 2018. The striker is unrepetant because he wants to better himself, although he acknowledged his words could make things difficult if he heads back to Easter Road in the summer. (The Scotsman)

Griff 'lucky not to get red'

BT Sport pundit and former Rangers star Ally McCoist believes Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths was lucky not to have been sent off in the Hoops' 4-1 Ladbrokes Premiership win over ten-man Hamilton for an apparent stamp on Accies ace Sam Woods. (The Scotsman)

Lennon in discipline warning

Celtic boss Neil Lennon has urged his players to keep their cool on the pitch after an incident in Sunday's 4-1 win over Hamilton Accies at the FOY Stadium. The home fans were angered in the 13th minute after Hoops striker Leigh Griffiths appeared to leave a foot in on grounded Accies player Sam Woods, prompting an angry reaction from the hosts who felt it was a red card offence. (The Scotsman)

Omeonga: Strikers can spark Euro tilt

Stephane Omeonga believes the return of Marc McNulty can help drive Hibs towards European football, predicting he’ll strike up a prolific partnership with top scorer Christian Doidge. (Evening News)

Stendel on Langer debut

Hearts manager Daniel Stendel hopes new midfielder Marcel Langer will be ready for a debut against Kilmarnock on Wednesday night. A deadline-day arrival from Schalke 04, the 22-year-old has not played any first-team football this season after turning out at reserve level in Germany. (Evening News)