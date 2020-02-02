'We can't be losing men on the pitch' - Neil Lennon fires discipline warning to Celtic players after Leigh Griffiths incident

Celtic boss Neil Lennon has urged his players to keep their cool on the pitch after an incident in Sunday's 4-1 win over Hamilton Accies at the FOY Stadium.

The home fans were angered in the 13th minute after Hoops striker Leigh Griffiths appeared to leave a foot in on grounded Accies player Sam Woods, prompting an angry reaction from the hosts who felt it was a red card offence.

Griffiths was cautioned by referee Nick Walsh while Hamilton's Alex Gogic was also booked for dissent after a rammy involving players from both sides.

Hamilton assistant boss Guillaume Beuzelin, filling in for manager Brian Rice who was serving the first of a five-game ban for breaching betting rules, felt the 29-year-old should have been sent off.

He said: "Watching live, that’s what I thought. We all thought that on the bench and we were 30 metres away. Maybe the angle the referee had meant he couldn’t see that."

But while Lennon dismissed talk of a red card for his player, he did fire a warning at his team, imploring them to walk away from flashpoints.

Speaking to BT Sport in the aftermath of the Premiership clash, the Celtic boss said: "I haven’t seen [the incident] again, I’m not convinced Leigh stands on him but he pushed the boy.

"That’s not a red card offence but he shouldn’t have done it. We’re very big on discipline here at the club and I don’t like to see things like that.

"It’s not a red card but he lost his temper. We need discipline at the minute. We can’t be doing with losing men on the pitch."