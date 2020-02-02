Rangers new boy Florian Kamberi: I was being ambitious, not disrespectful to Hibs

Florian Kamberi says he understands why Hibs fans accused him of disrespect after he said joining Rangers on loan was the “dream move” he had wanted ever since arriving at the Leith club in 2018.

However, the Swiss striker is unrepetant because he wants to better himself – although he acknowledged his words could make things difficult if he heads back to Easter Road in the summer.

“I understand the fans thought I was being disrespectful but when I was at Hibs I gave 100 per cent and didn’t think about any other club,” said the 24-year-old, who came off the bench in Rangers’ scoreless draw with Aberdeen.

“I’m an ambitious guy, I’m young and want to make the next step, and want to go to a bigger club and I have done that on loan. But I was never disrespectful because Hibs fans always treated me amazing since day one. Of course it could make it difficult if and when I go back.

“I’m doing what any normal, ambitious young footballer would do. Any player who plays for a smaller club than Rangers or Celtic and has the chance to go to one of those clubs would take it,” added Kamberi.

“I have big ambitions in my career but I want to do everything step by step. I have the chance to be at Rangers and want to give my best.”

Kamberi’s Hibs career stuttered as his relationship with then manager Neil Lennon deteriorated before the Irishman’s departure a year ago.

Asked if it would be it sweet to win the title with Rangers with Lennon now at the helm of current champions Celtic, Kamberi said: “Yes, of course.

“The football world is very small and it’s funny how it works sometimes. At one time Neil Lennon was my coach and I was scoring goals for him.

“But now he’s on one side and I’m on the other and we are trying to do the best for our respective teams. What I had with him is now in the past – we had a successful time together – but now I’m here and fully focused with Rangers and Steven Gerrard as my manager.”