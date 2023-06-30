Marco Tilio signs for Celtic and reveals significance of keeping his Melbourne jersey number

The 21-year-old winger has agreed a five-year deal at Celtic Park and becomes the second signing of Brendan Rodgers’ second spell at the club.

Tilio, who follows a host of Australians to pull on the green and white hoops, told Celtic TV: “I’m ecstatic that I’m coming over to Europe, coming to such a big club and team, and I’m super-excited.

“I hope to bring all my qualities, take on players in and around the box, help the team contribute to goals with assists and hopefully put a few in the back of the net as well.

New Celtic signing Marco Tilio in action for Australia against Ecuador back in March. (Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)

“It’s an amazing opportunity for myself and having seen Aussies go over there and do well at such a prestigious club, it’s a massive opportunity for myself that I couldn’t deny.

“And being around those guys, Aaron Mooy and Tommy Rogic, in the national team camp over recent years, obviously helped make my decision easier.”

Tilio joined Melbourne three years ago from Sydney FC but always had his sights on a move to Europe.

He added: “It’s always been a plan ever since I moved over to Melbourne three years ago.

“It was my plan to go over and do well, and hopefully proceed to go on to different and bigger and better things, and now I think is the time for me to come over to Europe and really challenge myself.

“And I’m really excited with the opportunity I have to come to this club and hopefully I put my best foot forward and play some good football.’

“I think it’s a massive opportunity to be a part of a team that plays in the Champions League, and have a winning mentality in bringing trophies. I think that’s important.

“And as a player that’s what you want to be a part of and what you want to do is win trophies, win games. For me it’s always been about that here in Australia and I want to come over there and do the same thing.”

Tilio, who will make the journey from Down Under to Scotland in the next week, joins Odin Thiago Holm as the second summer arrival at the club. He also revealed the significance behind the decision to retain his Melbourne City jersey number at Celtic.

"My birthday is the 23rd of August and I think 23 is my lucky number. It’s done me well over my time in Melbourne and I want to carry that on coming over to Celtic.