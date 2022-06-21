Liam Scales: Aberdeen announce season-long loan of Celtic star

The 23-year-old was a key target for manager Jim Goodwin who tried to sign the defender previously before he made the switch to Parkhead from Shamrock Rovers.

Scales signed a long-term deal with the Scottish champions last summer. He made 13 appearances in all competitions, scoring twice, including a fine strike in the Scottish Cup win over Raith Rovers.

A Republic of Ireland Under-21 international, he received a call-up to the full team in July 2021.

Scales, Aberdeen's third summer arrival after Ylber Ramadani and Jayden Richardson, will add versatility to the Dons backline, capable of playing at left-back and centre-back.

“Liam is a player that I have been trying to get for the last couple of years,” Goodwin told the club’s website.

“I watched him very closely during his time at Shamrock Rovers, unfortunately I couldn’t get a deal done.

“Liam is 23-years-old and has already amassed nearly 200 appearances in senior football. He’s a strong character with a winning mentality, who will no doubt be a great addition to the squad.

Liam Scales has joined Aberdeen on loan from Celtic. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

“He is coming in as a left sided centre half, which is the position I saw him play regularly for Shamrock Rovers, and the one we believe is his best position.

“He is aggressive, mobile, very comfortable on the ball and he has all the qualities you would want in a modern-day centre back.”