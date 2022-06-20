Aberdeen progress on up to 5 new signings ahead of Spain training camp

The Dons have made one signing so far with the arrival of Albanian international midfielder Ylber Ramadani, while teenage star Calvin Ramsay has left for Liverpool.

On Sunday, the club confirmed a record sale as the teenager joined the Anfield giants on a long-term deal.

The focus for the club is to strengthen Jim Goodwin’s squad after a torrid 2021-22 campaign which resulted in Aberdeen finishing tenth, their lowest league placing since 2004.

The Scotsman understands the club are progressing with up to five deals, some of which could be announced in the comings days.

With the departures of Ramsay and Dean Campbell, who joined Stevenage on loan, Aberdeen's first-team squad stands at 16.

The Dons returned to pre-season training last week with their first competitive fixture on Sunday, July 10 when they travel to Peterhead in what will be their first experience of the League Cup group stage since the new format was introduced, having been involved in Europe for the last eight campaigns.

Aberdeen fly out to Alicante for their warm weather their training camp next week and Ramadani is to join up with his new team-mates after time off following his involvement in Albania’s Nations League fixtures earlier this month.

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin is set to add to his squad. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)