Jayden Richardson: Aberdeen sign Calvin Ramsay replacement on 3-year deal as Dons linked with defender

The Dons announced the signing of Jayden Richardson on a three-year deal on Monday night.

A quick right-back, the 21-year-old arrives from Nottingham Forest having spent the second half of last season on loan at Notts County. He has also had spells with Forest Green Rovers and Exeter City, while gaining first-team experience with Premier League new boys Forest.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Richardson was able to get a good idea of what to expect at Aberdeen having trained alongside former Dons pair Scott McKenna and Max Lowe during his time at the City Ground.

“The opportunity for young players to come to Scotland and make an impact is clear to see,” he told the Aberdeen website. “The club itself is massive and I hope that I can play my part on its journey and really contribute to delivering success.

“Playing in front of big crowds is something all players aspire too, and I know football is a big deal in Scotland, and particularly for Aberdeen fans who are hugely passionate about their club.

“I spoke to a lot of people before I signed and they could not speak highly enough of the game up here, and of Aberdeen. It’s an exciting time to be joining with a lot of new players and I just can’t wait to get started, I’m ready for it.”

Richardson is Jim Goodwin's second summer signing after Ylber Ramadani with more expected this week ahead of the club’s training camp in Spain.

Aberdeen have signed Jayden Richardson from Nottingham Forest. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

The Dons have been linked with a move for Wycombe Wanderers defender Anthony Stewart who is out of contract at the end of the month.

“Jayden is a very young and exciting prospect,” Goodwin said. He is only 21-years-old and still has some room for development but we believe he has all the attributes needed to help improve our team. Hopefully, we will get the best out of him in the months and seasons ahead.