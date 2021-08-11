Latest twist in Odsonne Edouard Celtic exit saga, EPL side look to gazump move for Parkhead target, Hearts in contract talks with Scottish international - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard could let his contract run down and leave for free. Picture: SNS

Gerrard’s assessment

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard admitted his players succumbed to “fear and panic” as they crashed out of the Champions League. The Ibrox side lost 4-2 on aggregate to Malmo in their third qualifying round tie despite the Swedish champions playing with 10 men in the second half. (The Scotsman)

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rangers need to sell to balance books

Rangers will need to sell some of their top players to balance the books after losing out on the £30 million-plus windfall of reaching the Champions League group stages, according to BBC Scotland pundit Michael Stewart. Rangers MD Stewart Robertson previously admitted the club would need to earn more from player trading in 2021. (Scottish Sun)

Edouard willing to let Celtic contract run down

Odsonne Edouard is prepared to let his contract run down at Celtic and leave next summer on a free transfer if a deal isn’t agreed for his exit before the end of the summer transfer window. The Frenchman is in the final year of his deal and a target of Brighton and Southampton, with the former said to have submitted a £18 million bid. (Daily Mail)

Everton to make move for Celtic target

Everton are set to make a move for Celtic transfer target Aurelio Buta. The Parkhead side have reportedly had an offer accepted for the Royal Antwerp full-back but have yet to agree terms. (The Sun)

Hendry on Celtic exit

Jack Hendry reveals a lack of communication from Celtic sealed his exit from the club this summer. The defender could have stayed in Glasgow after his loan deal at Oostende expired, but with the Belgians pushing hard for a permanent deal, and little coming from Celtic, he decided to leave. (Daily Record)

Hendry ‘dominated’ Celtic target

Former Celtic defender Jack Hendry insists he “dominated” the club’s £7 million transfer target Thomas Henry in the times they faced each other in the Belgian top flight last season. The Leuven striker is wanted by the Parkhead side. (Scottish Sun)

Hearts in contract talks

Hearts have confirmed the club have held initial talks with John Souttar about a new contract. The centre-back has entered the final year of his current deal at Tynecastle Park. (Evening News)

Hearts in talks with ex-Killie ace

Hearts are in talks with Juventus for defender Dario Del Fabro, according to reports in Italy. Robbie Neilson is keen to add to his defence with Mihai Popescu surplus to requirements. Centre-back Del Fabro is familiar with the Scottish game having spent the 2019/20 season on loan at Kilmarnock. (Evening News)

Dundee clarify Strachan role

Dundee have issued a statement clarifying Gordon Strachan’s role with Celtic. It was confirmed on Tuesday afternoon that the former Scotland manager would return to Parkhead for three months in a consultancy post, while continuing in his technical director position at Dens Park. (The Scotsman)

Saints heading for sell out

St Johnstone have confirmed they are heading for a sellout of their Europa League clash with Galatasaray. The club have just over 800 briefs left for Thursday's match against the Turkish giants at McDiarmid Park. (The Scotsman)

Message from the editor